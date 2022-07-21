Biden has Covid, says White House

President Biden has tested positive for Covid, said the White House.

Not surprising. Biden was doing a lot of maskless hugging and kissing on his recent overseas trip, and the new variant is extremely contagious.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is "experiencing "mild symptoms."

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," said Jean-Pierre. "He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

Full statement: