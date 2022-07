If you were wondering how Musk's crypto strategy at Tesla is going: Tesla has dumped most of its Bitcoin.

BBC:

The electric car firm has offloaded 75% of its Bitcoin, which was worth about $2bn (£1.7bn) at the end of 2021.

It is backing away as the value of the cryptocurrency has plunged, falling by more than 50% this year.

Tesla said it bought traditional currency with the $936m (£782m) from its Bitcoin sales.