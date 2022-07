There's a real wizard behind the remastering of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion scenes from the 1939 film classic, The Wizard of Oz! These 4K clips, which were enhanced by Oriel Malik, are so incredibly rich and detailed. It's almost like watching them for the first time. How do you even go about remastering an 83-year-old film?

See what you think:

(Born in Space)

screengrabs via Oriel Malik/YT