Joni Mitchell, who has rarely performed since 2002 and who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, joined Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, and others onstage at the Newport Folk Festival for a surprise appearance on Sunday. What was billed as "Brandi Carlile and Friends" became a loving tribute to and sing-along with this iconic music legend. The set included "Circle Game," "Shine," "Case of You," "Both Sides Now," "Carey," and other Joni classics.
Joni Mitchell takes the stage at the Newport Folk Festival for surprise performance
