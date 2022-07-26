Joni Mitchell takes the stage at the Newport Folk Festival for surprise performance

Gareth Branwyn
Photo: Shawn Miller/Library of Congress (CC0)

Joni Mitchell, who has rarely performed since 2002 and who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, joined Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, and others onstage at the Newport Folk Festival for a surprise appearance on Sunday. What was billed as "Brandi Carlile and Friends" became a loving tribute to and sing-along with this iconic music legend. The set included "Circle Game," "Shine," "Case of You," "Both Sides Now," "Carey," and other Joni classics.