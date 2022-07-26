Self-amused fast-food CEO taunts employees with the lottery rather than meaningfully improving their lives

The CEO of Raising Cane's spent $100k on lottery tickets for his employees, citing inflation and other economic woes, rather than the low hourly wages that make fast-food CEOs wealthy or give them $100k to piss away on lottery tickets. If any of the tickets hits Raising Cane's will split the winnings across all 50,000 of these employees. Cane's CEO also committed to repeatedly pissing away $100k on tickets until they get a symbolic win, rather than just getting wages over $15/hr.

