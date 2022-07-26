Too much napping can lead to early death￼

Oh no. Oh no, no, no, no. This is terrible news. A new study has found an association between nap frequency with high blood pressure and stroke. Researchers reviewed napping habits of over 350,000 people in the UK and found that daily nappers were 25% more like to get strokes and 12% more likely to have high blood pressure than people who didn't nap.

Hannah Sparks at the New York Post explains

Their findings were consistent even after accounting for patients with pre-existing high-risk factors for developing hypertension, such as Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, sleep disorders and working overnight shifts. The study also highlights a correlation between regular napping and smoking cigarettes, daily alcohol consumption, snoring, insomnia and people who claim to be night owls.

As someone who loves to nap, and who literally just got up from a nap, I gotta give this news a big fat sadface.