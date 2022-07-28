Meet the Oregonians who think the grass is much greener in Idaho

Conservative Oregonians have long suffered under the bootheel of liberal Portland and that wacky college town Eugene! The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng investigates the movement to shift Idaho's border and instantly make the libs disappear from the lives of bigots and white folks who believe the constitution gives them a right to ranch cattle everywhere.

California has more than one less than cogent break-away movement as well; the most well-known would be the folks who want to create the State of Jefferson, which includes some of Oregon.

I am certain that the people in Idaho who drive to Oregon to buy weed do not want the border to be farther away from them.