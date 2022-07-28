Visit your local "Free Little Library" on July 30th to participate in Cartoonist Kayfabe's Comic Book Christmas in JULY, The Cartoonist Kayfabe Guys announced that every year from here on out, they will be donating comics to their local "Free Little Libraries." They encourage the rest of us to do the same with our old comics, to make Comic Book Christmas in July a national celebration. Simply drop off a comic you'd like to donate, and pick out a new one that sparks your interest. Here's a map of the Free Little Libraries, so you can see where the nearest one is to you.
On July 30, drop off your old comics at a Little Free Library near you
