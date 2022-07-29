Family grants Grandmother's final wish, a cock-and-balls monument on her grave

99-year-old Catarina Orduña Pérez was a powerful woman with a big personality who had a long-declared wish to have her final resting place memorialized with a giant dick. Symbolic of her philosophy of being a badass and living life her way, her family could not resist.

Vice:

Over the years, Doña Cata had told her family and people around Misantla that when she died, she wanted her tomb adorned with a penis. Mota Limón thought it was just Grandma being Grandma: bold, spunky, and playful as always. He didn't think she was serious. But before her death, he asked her about the longstanding request.

"She told me that it was her desire so that no one would forget her and that everything we loved about her would be remembered more easily," he said. After Doña Cata's death, on Jan. 20, 2021, "we talked as a family and decided to make her dream come true."