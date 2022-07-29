Watch the making of Daft Punk's "Around The World" music video

Exactly one year after disbanding, Daft Punk released the 25th anniversary remastered edition of their Homework album on February 2, 2022, accompanied by an ongoing series of videos focusing on various aspects of each song.

Watching the making of video for Around The World, showcasing the work Michel Gondry and his team put into creating such an iconic video; and seeing the dancers moving in what felt like slow motion, it dawned on me that I hadn't realized the final music video was sped up in post production. In the video below, Michel Gondry speaks about granular details behind the origin and production.