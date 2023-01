In South Korea, he is Golden Bat, shoots lasers out of his fingertips, and is impervious to molten lava. In Mexico, it's Batwoman in a bikini costume. And in the Philippines, two average guys read Batman comics, decide they want to become Batman and Robin for real, and everyone accepts them as the actual caped crusaders. When they defeat villains, everyone breaks into song and dance.

In this Weird Media video, they look at these odd, awesomely awful Batmans from around the world.