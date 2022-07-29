Calling this a delayed reaction would be putting it mildly, but four months after Will Smith slugged Oscar host Chris Rock in the head over a joke he didn't like (and right before Smith won the Best Actor award for his role in "King Richard"), he has finally apologized to the comedian in a 5-minute video (see below). "I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit."
Will Smith finally apologizes to Chris Rock: "I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of sh*t" (video)
