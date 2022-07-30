How much money did the National Republican Senatorial Committee waste to make this silly smear ad?

Look at this hilarious ad targeting Democrat Mark Kelly, U.S. Senator from Arizona, who is up for re-election in November 2022. The ad says at the end, "the NRSC is responsible for the content of this advertising." I am assuming they are also responsible for funding the ad, but that's never quite made clear. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, according to OpenSecrets.org, is: "The Republican Party's chief fundraising committee dedicated to electing Republican candidates to the U.S. Senate."

You can look around the entry on NRSC at OpenSecrets.org to see how much money the committee has raised, who has contributed that money, and who has received that money. The website states, "Totals here include expenditures made both by the main committee and by all its affiliated committees." For instance, for the 2022 election cycle, the committee has raised $473,469,553 and spent $459,428,131. That's a lot of dough. And they apparently spent some of that cash on the hilarious anti-Mark Kelly ad, which I don't think is as "hard hitting" as they think it is. The graphics are silly and endearing. Throughout the ad a cartoon Biden and Kelly wander through a park, where they picnic and frolic. Biden gives Kelly flowers, and they share a box of chocolates. The script is also redonk. It "exposes" really obvious things, like the fact that Kelly votes with the Democrats the majority of the time (isn't that what he's supposed to do? Ooh, gotcha!). The whole thing is just hilarious, in a sort of heart-warming way. Granted, I'm not the target audience, but all the ad did for me was make me want to vote for Mark Kelly even more. Check it out. Here's a transcript:

Looooooove! It makes us do crazy things, and Mark Kelly's been weak in the knees since Joe Biden's been in office. Kelly's voted with Biden 97% of the time – open borders, $1400 stimulus checks for felons, crippled U.S. oil production. Through every Biden misstep and disaster, Mark Kelly has said "Yes, Dear!" It's looooooove! Don't be blinded like Mark Kelly.

My favorite part is at the end, when cartoon Biden gets on one knee and proposes to cartoon Kelly, who is sitting on a park bench. Biden hands him a ring that says "All of my disasters," and Kelly gleefully accepts, saying, "Yes, Dear." LOL. I, for one, can't wait to vote for Mark Kelly. But in the meantime, please, NRSC, keep sending us these hilarious ads!