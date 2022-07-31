Make an emoji concoction at the Emoji Supply Kitchen

Popkin

The Emoji Supply Kitchen is a fun site where users can combine two existing emojis into a new concoction. Just click on two emojis from the list, and see what they look like when mixed together. I combined the monocle emoji with the angry, cursing emoji and got an angry little dude wearing a monocle who is using naughty language. This is my new favorite emoji.