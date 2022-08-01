That crypto DAO with no apparent concept of IP rights now seeks to unload its copy of Jodorowsky's Dune

From the "who didn't see that coming?" files is the sale of SPICE DAO's copy of Jodorowsky's Dune. They bought the tome intending to reproduce and distribute it without the permission of the actual rights holders to Dune, The Herbert Limited Partnership, or anyone associated with Jodorowsky whose notebook it is a copy of.

Verge:

The cryptocurrency collective built around a copy of Alejandro Jodorowsky's Dune script bible will no longer be a collective and is trying to sell its Dune bible. Spice DAO (short for decentralized autonomous organization) recently began "Redemption Phase One," a fundamental shift in its direction. After a series of setbacks in an ambitious plan for a crypto-powered media studio, the group is letting people who hold its $SPICE token cash out by withdrawing their money from the group's treasury. It will change its name to "Spice Club," a "members only group" instead of a body with a formal voting structure. And it will cut its upkeep expenses to the bare minimum, a process that includes handing off the fragile and valuable book that inspired its creation. "REALLY WISH THIS WORKED OUT BETTER" Members who hold $SPICE might earn returns from the Spice Club's remaining initiatives. The group hopes to make money from the sale of the book and a non-fungible token (NFT) collaboration with comics artist Frank Miller. But that plan is complicated by the dismal state of the cryptocurrency market and legal questions around DAOs and tokens like $SPICE as well as doubts about whether the book could be auctioned for anything remotely approaching its purchase price of roughly $3 million.