South Korea is about to go to the moon

I love the duality of North and South Korea. The two countries almost feel like the real-life version of the Animaniacs' "good idea, bad idea" segments. However, instead of silly gags, it's about the differences between tyranny and representative democracy.

No one can deny that South Korea is having a cultural moment right now. Between Parasite winning the Oscar for best picture, Squid Game becoming a global phenomenon, and bands like BTS and Blackpink ruling the music market, South Korea is in a new stratum of cultural omnipresence. Although making inroads in global culture is important, a nation's scientific progress is definitely more impactful.

On Tuesday, South Korea will send an unmanned probe to the Moon in the country's first lunar mission. The trip will put South Korea in rarefied air, as very few nations have ventured to the Moon. The country is targeting mid-December as the month when the craft will officially reach the Moon's orbit.