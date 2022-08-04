No one is hankering for Starbucks' non-fat vanilla soy NFT

Starbucks plans to unveil its new NFT program at its upcoming investor's meeting. Perhaps these NFTs with "perks" will distract folks from the store closings. I think that Starbucks may find it has missed the wave with crypto-coffee.

TechCranch:

Starbucks will unveil its web3 initiative, which includes coffee-themed NFTs, at next month's Investor Day event. The company earlier this year announced its plans to enter the web3 space, noting its NFTs wouldn't just serve as digital collectibles, but would provide their owners with access to exclusive content and other perks.

At the time, Starbucks was light on details as to what its debut set of NFTs would look like, specific features they'd provide or even what blockchain it was building on. It said the plan was likely to be multichain or chain-agnostic, hinting at plans that weren't yet finalized.

Overall, the coffee retailer kept its web3 news fairly high level, explaining simply that it believed digital collectibles could create an accretive business adjust to its stores and that more would be revealed later in 2022.