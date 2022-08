I just can't get enough of the parody/satire site, "Your Childhood Ruined," where they take old or classic children's books and provide new titles to make them extra hilarious. I think my favorite is this one, by "Madman." It's a "YCR Classic" and part of a series called "Nancy Drew Ruined Mysteries." This one is called "The Mystery of What She Gonna Do with All That Junk Inside Her Trunk." LOL. Check out more at Your Childhood Ruined's Facebook page.