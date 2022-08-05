See a great white shark flying through the air with the greatest of ease

At California's Pismo State Beach, Calli Brooks was taking photos of whales off the shore while she waited for her son to complete a junior lifeguard camp. Then, something strange leapt high out of the water and she managed to snap a shot. According to California State University marine biologist, Chris Lowe, that's likely a great white shark flying through the air. From UPI:

Lowe said experts are not sure why sharks breach the way they do.

"I personally think they're doing it to dislodge parasites," Lowe said. "So they have parasites on their backs and they move around and when they do that, it's itchy.

"By jumping up in the water column and landing on their backs, they might be able to knock some of the parasites off."