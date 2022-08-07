Aggressive horse trader and brave waiver of due diligence now knew Twitter's numbers were bad all along

There must be a team of face planting attorneys sitting around a conference room at one of Elon Musk's companies right now. Musk has declared that the representations around bots made by Twitter in the SEC filings and due diligence to him we always so unreasonable no one could have believed them. Seems like waiving the right to further due diligence when the buyer knew they had received bad data was cavalier?

There is almost nothing Musk can say that is going to help himself out of this mess he has made, yet Pedo Guy will not stop.

1) he still doesn't understand what Twitter says about bots



2) he just torpedoed his entire case. All of it. https://t.co/7Z7o9zO0Jd — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) August 7, 2022