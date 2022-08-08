Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to a debate, Twitter says no thanks, we will proceed with lawsuit

Elon Musk, the poor little rich boy who thinks his weak Twitter posts are sick burns because his large following of incels and sociopaths hit the like button, wants to debate Twitter's CEO about the bots on the platform.

"I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage," tweeted the prideful troll "Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!"

I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage.



Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022

Twitter ignored the stunt and will move ahead with suing Musk for failing to live up to his promise to buy the company.

From Ars Technica: