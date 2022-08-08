Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to a debate, Twitter says no thanks, we will proceed with lawsuit

Elon Musk, the poor little rich boy who thinks his weak Twitter posts are sick burns because his large following of incels and sociopaths hit the like button, wants to debate Twitter's CEO about the bots on the platform.
"I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage," tweeted the prideful troll "Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!"
Twitter ignored the stunt and will move ahead with suing Musk for failing to live up to his promise to buy the company.
From Ars Technica:
Musk may be worried the trial won't focus enough on his claims that Twitter's spam numbers are accurate. "That's not what this case is about," Twitter attorney William Savitt said at the hearing on the trial date, calling Musk's spam complaint a "manufactured issue."
Twitter wrote in a court filing last week that Musk has no right to exit the merger based on the number of spam accounts, saying the agreement contained no references to false or spam accounts. "When Musk offered to buy Twitter, he did not ask for—and Twitter did not make—any representations regarding the number of false or spam accounts," Twitter wrote, adding that "Musk forwent all due diligence—giving Twitter twenty-four hours to accept his take-it-or-leave-it offer before he would present it directly to Twitter's stockholders."