Pence feels sorry for the man who wanted to see him hanged to death on the Capitol grounds

Former Vice President Mike Pence, the target of the Trump-led team of trained insurrectionists who wanted to assassinate him at the Capitol on J6, paid obsequious fealty to the dictator of Christofacistland in a Twitter thread today:

"I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump," he wrote "No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history.

"After years where FBI agents were found to be acting on political motivation during our administration, the appearance of continued partisanship by the Justice Department must be addressed.

"Yesterday's action undermines public confidence in our system of justice and Attorney General Garland must give a full accounting to the American people as to why this action was taken and he must do so immediately.