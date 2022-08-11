New York drivers busted for badly-drawn fake inspection stickers cars

New York police have busted multiple drivers in recent months driving around with rather poorly-rendered fake inspection stickers on their cars. The specimen above was apparently drawn on a piece of a Post-It Note. From the Times Union:

Troopers did not immediately say where the 3:37 a.m. traffic stop occurred but the man [responsible for the above] will face a felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in Johnstown City Court[…] The Fulton County Sheriff's Office in early July shared a photo [below] of "very poor attempt to fake an inspection sticker," announcing a drunken-driving suspect was also charged with having the fake certificate.

And below the Fulton County example, another fine forgery from Mechanicville.

image: Fulton County Sheriff's Office