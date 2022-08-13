California students will all receive free lunch

California just became the first state that will provide free lunch to all K-12 students, regardless of income status. ABC7.com explains:

With food prices, inflation, and food insecurity on the rise in California, leaders in education are taking action.

Beginning this school year, California will be the first state to implement the Universal Meals program, providing free meals to all schoolchildren.

The program will make sure all kids have access to free meals at school.

The program is a part of Assembly Bill 130 signed into law by Governor Newsom last July.