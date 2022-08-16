Ameca is an animatronic designed by UK-based Engineered Arts. Last week, Ameca received an upgrade in the form of 12 new face actuators, giving it the ability to form lifelike facial expressions. Here it is "looking" at itself in a mirror as it gurns through its repertoire of smirks, grimaces, frowns, and grins.
Android appears to amuse itself in front of a mirror
