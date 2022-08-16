Rogue One is getting an IMAX rerelease to signal the coming of Andor

I have already bought my tickets for the Friday, August 26th re-release of Rogue One. My favorite Star Wars film will spend one week on the big big screen, with an 'exclusive look' at the soon-to-release Andor.
Experience Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in select IMAX theatres. Plus, get an exclusive look at the new Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor! In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.