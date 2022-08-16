This clip from Three Thousand Years of Longing will have you longing for the film's release

Whenever I'm in need of a solid laugh, I like to look through George Miller's filmography. Not because Miller produces shoddy work, mind you, but because of the bewildering diversity of his projects. It's hard to believe the man who brought us the pulse-pounding, visual feast that is Mad Max: Fury Road is also the director behind Babe and Babe: Pig in the City. The differences in tonality speak to Miller's strength as a filmmaker. It's easy for one to have a specific narrative sandbox and rely on a handful of tropes to carry their career in film, but Miller knows how to oscillate between genres and atmospheres like no one's business.

With his next film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller seems intent on applying his ability to maneuver between tones to a single movie. You can get a taste of the comedic banter in this clip.