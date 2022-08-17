LA strippers look to join Actors' Equity

Workers need better protections, and it is undoubtedly evident to folks in the Los Angeles entertainment industry that organized labor gets people treated better. Congratulations to the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar performers who have submitted their petition to join Actors' Equity.

Raw Story:

"We like what we do," said Velveeta, a Star Garden dancer. "We would like our jobs even more if we had basic worker protections."

Equity already represents over 51,000 performers and stage managers across the United States, many of them in and around Los Angeles.

"Strippers are live entertainers, and while some aspects of their job are unique, they have much in common with other Equity members who dance for a living," said Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle.

"These dancers reported consistent compensation issues — including significant wage theft — along with health and safety risks and violations.

"They want health insurance and other benefits, like workers' compensation. They need protection from sexual harassment, discrimination and unjust terminations."