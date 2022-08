Don't be surprised if you need to take an "anxiety from stress-inducing events shower" after reading about Allan Rothstein's "discrimination and harassment in violation of the federal Fair Housing Act" trial (paused until the fall), where Allan Rothstein declared earlier in his defense: "She made me do it."

Court TV reported that Allan Rothstein's lawyer Andrew Wasielewski has "confirmed that the 81-year-old Rothstein is experiencing cognitive issues."