Leap The Dips is the world's oldest operating roller coaster. It's also the last surviving figure-eight side friction roller coaster. In the video, you'll see that it doesn't have any steep drops or fast turns. It was built in 1902, though, and riding any coaster that was built over a century ago sounds exciting to me. It's located at Lakemont Park near Altoona, Pennsylvania. I hope to visit it someday.
