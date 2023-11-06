Disneyland and Disney World have a real problem with people pooping in line

Yes, it's true. Disneyland and Disney World have a problem with people pooping while waiting in long lines for rides. Apparently you can read about these magical experiences with some frequency on the Disney World and Disneyland subreddits.

"I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance] – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?," starts one thread from a couple months ago.

And here's the top response: "For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 shit-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them."

From SFGATE: