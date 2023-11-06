Disneyland and Disney World have a real problem with people pooping in line

Yes, it's true. Disneyland and Disney World have a problem with people pooping while waiting in long lines for rides. Apparently you can read about these magical experiences with some frequency on the Disney World and Disneyland subreddits.
"I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance] – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?," starts one thread from a couple months ago.
And here's the top response: "For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 shit-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them."
From SFGATE:
Two former Disneyland custodial team workers have also written about this unsavory topic in their book "Cleaning the Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt's Dream Spotless." In the chapter titled "Disgusting Things," former "cast members" (as employees are referred to in company parlance) Ken Pellman and Lynn Barron reveal there's even a name for such happenings: "Human Code H."
A Code H, according to the authors, originally referred to "horsecrap." A Code H meant a custodial worker needed to clean up after one of the horses pulling a Main Street vehicle did its business. The term was later modified to reflect a bowel movement of the human variety