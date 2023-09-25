Passengers on Canada's hammer-style ride get stuck upside down for half and hour (video)

Passengers on a ride at Canada's Wonderland amusement park were none too amused when they got stuck hanging upside down for half an hour last night. (See video below, posted by ABC News.) In fact, some inverted riders reportedly experienced chest pains, tears rolling back into their eyes, numbness in their feet, and vomiting.

And as if that weren't enough fun for one night, once the Lumberjack — a ride that resembles two hammers — finally got back into the swing of things, it didn't merely set passengers down and upright to let them off the contraption. "The ride still had to finish," one passenger said via CBC. "So the ride kept going and we're all like, 'No, please, I don't want to get stuck again."

Fortunately, passengers eventually made it back to the ground in once piece at about 11:05 p.m.

UPSIDE DOWN: Riders at a Canadian amusement park got stuck upside down on a ride for nearly 30 minutes on Saturday. No-one sustained any serious injuries in the incident. https://t.co/bA4iYuS9tP pic.twitter.com/fP6meYIY2I — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Kiev.Victor / shutterstock.com