The Museum Of Bad Art is actually full of awesome art. This video about the museum (which is located in Somerville, Massachusetts) is privately owned and has a goal "to celebrate the labor of artists whose work would be displayed and appreciated in no other forum." Over 700 works of art that are "too bad to be ignored" are owned by the museum. "Bad" is subjective, though, and I find some of this art far more interesting to look at than a lot of the contemporary art on display today at popular museums. To fit into the museum, a piece must have "gone wrong" in a way that's thought-provoking and induces wonder. The work also must be original, come from a place of serious intent, be un-boring, and not be deliberately kitsch.