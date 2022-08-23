Chipotle hopes you get this joke

Chipotle, perhaps the least hated of several US-based Mexican fast food chains, is making a joke that assumes everyone will know: a) what their water cup looks like, b) that people frequently steal lemonade in free water cups, and c) give a shit.

Chipotle offers a lemonade scented candle in a mock-up of their water cup because this is funny someplace. Seems like a lot of lemonade-scented candles are gonna be stuffed in a warehouse, waiting for the apocalypse to turn them into true currency.

