Because classes are starting at schools and universities all over the United States right now, I feel it's necessary to revive this brilliant syllabus lamentation. Truer words were never spoken than these from Robin Lee Mozer: "I would rather do anything else than write the syllabus for your class." It's so very true. So painfully true. So depressingly true. I am a teacher, I can confirm. I especially resonated with this thing that Robin Lee Mozer would rather do than write the syllabus:

I would rather take my car to the dealership and buy the dealer-specific replacement rear wiper blade that I have been putting off buying for approximately 18 months, even though the blade that is currently on my car is dull and useless and hanging onto the mechanism by one lone corner while the rest of it flails against the window.

This hit close to home, as I sit here waiting for my car to be serviced at the Toyota dealership, after finally taking it in TODAY — during the first week of classes — even though the 'needs service' light has been on for literally FOUR months. Sigh. Fellow teachers, what would YOU rather do than write the syllabus for your classes?