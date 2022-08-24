New trailer for live action Pinocchio is fantastic. No lie.

The first full trailer for director Robert Zemeckis's live action Pinocchio is fantastic. As usual, Tom Hanks completely transforms into his character—in this case, Pinocchio's creator Gepetto. From Variety:

Based on the classic 1883 children's book "The Adventures of Pinocchio" by Italian author Carlo Collodi, "Pinocchio" stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who provides his voice to the living puppet. Pinocchio is the creation of Geppetto (Tom Hanks), a childless woodcarver, who wishes on a star for Pinocchio to become a real boy. His wish is heard by a Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), who visits his shop and brings the puppet to life. An overjoyed Geppetto raises him like his own son, but for Pinocchio to become a real boy instead of just a living puppet, he'll need to go on a coming-of-age journey and learn how to be selfless, brave and true[…]

"Pinocchio" is not the only upcoming movie centered around the famous puppet. Earlier this year, Lionsgate Entertainment released "Pinocchio: A True Story," an animated film starring Pauly Shore in the title role. Additionally, in December, Netflix is expected to release a stop-motion animated Pinocchio film starring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, with Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson attached to direct.