Los Angeles Police Department seizes 40 cars in a crackdown on street takeovers but will return cars in 30 days

The LAPD boasted about seizing 40 cars during a number of raids on illegal street takeovers across the city, but said it will return the cars to their owners after 30 days. That's great news for the towing companies that contract with the city to impound the cars because they'll have repeat business. It's not so great news for the people affected and injured by the sociopaths who skid around in circles.

From KTLA:

During a crackdown over the weekend, police arrested six people, impounded 43 vehicles and recovered four guns.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of a gun violation, an attempted murder warrant and one hit-and-run.

Authorities said they prevented 22 street takeovers.

"We're going to be out here again, we're not going to stop, we're going to keep going," LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said. "We're going to start hopefully getting more resources our way to keep doing this more and more until this problem starts to slow down."