Watch this horrifying video of a woman in New York being attacked by a rabid fox

Watch this horrifying video of a woman in Caroline, New York, being attacked by a rabid fox. She's just standing there minding her own business, and the fox jumps on her leg. She manages to shake it off, and it comes for her again, she kicks it off, and again it just continues to attack. A man comes running over with a long stick or pipe, and the fox finally runs away.

According to the Mirror, the woman, Sherri Russo, thought she was going to be "eaten alive" when the fox attacked. The fox was killed and was determined to have rabies. Read more about the harrowing experience here.