IDM Discovery is a community for lovers and seekers of electronic music. The site includes IDM (Intelligent Dance Music), experimental electronic, breakcore, acid, braindance, and glitch music. There's a Forum section, a button that takes you to a random artist, or label, a page to Submit Music, and more. I was reminded of my love for the electronic band Squarepusher when I saw that they are included on the website.
