Jack Black's episode of "Do a Kick Flip" is hilarious

I am glad to see that Jack Black is another person who drives around singing to themselves. He is amazingly talented, supremely hilarious, and a kind, super nice guy. I also believe this episode is a testament to how hard someone on the east side of LA will work to avoid driving to the Westside. There are 3-5 people jumping off every decent piece of concrete in Venice.

I think we need a reality show where the GenX Legion of Don't Give a Fuck drives around the US in a super tricked-out RV and just makes things better by being cool. Tony Hawk, Snoop Dogg, Tig Notaro and Jack Black would form a great core. I am pretty sure Gwyneth Paltrow is their nemesis.

