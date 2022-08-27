This abstract video of a person floating away in a wooden chair sparks awe. I hope it brightens up your day as it did for me. The colors, music, and abstracted visuals have the feeling of a psychedelic daydream. I wish that I could take a ride on the magical chair, too. This 46-second gem was created by Artists: Dalena Tran & Hirad Sab (SOOZ) and produced by Meow Wolf and Tree People.
