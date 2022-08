In this video, shot by Glenn Sherrill and posted by the Canyonlands Natural History Association, water from flash floods in Utah form intricate yet awesome waterfalls in the dry valleys of Canyonlands National Park.

From commenter Ross Meldrum: "I've lived in Utah my entire life 67 years so far and never once had the opportunity to see the magic of waterfalls like this up close. It's truly a beautiful sight. To me it's like the Garden of Eden."