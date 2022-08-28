The Idaho Potato Hotel may look just like a giant tuber from the outside, but on the inside, you'll find a beautiful and cozy vacation space. It's available for rent at $200 a night plus taxes and fees, on Airbnb. It weighs six tons and is constructed from steel, plaster, and concrete. It's situated on a 400-acre farm, 20 minutes outside of Boise. It looks so much fun to stay here. It's so peaceful looking inside the potato hotel!
Would you spend a night inside this potato-shaped hotel?
