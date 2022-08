Get a jump start on an awesome 2023 with a new Chicken Daddies calendar. As in the past, there are two different calendars to choose from. Last year, it was men with their chickens, wearing either daisy dukes or farm dresses. This year, they've got the "Eggcracker Edition" which puts men in matching tutus with their chickens or the "Betty Clucker Edition" which features men in farm dresses and/or aprons cooking and baking with their chickens. Both clucking great!

Images: chickendaddies.com