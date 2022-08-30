Listen to familiar sounds of 1980s gadgets and other artifacts

David Pescovitz
image: axeiz/Shutterstock

Close your eyes and try to guess the sounds in the video below. Of course depending on who you ask, the analog devices depicted in the video have regained their allure, or never lost it in the first place.

@rerunthe80s

🔊 Sounds from your childhood! 🔊 I bet if you closed your eyes, you'd still know what most of these are! #1980s #1990s #genx #80skid #90skids

♬ original sound – rerunthe80s