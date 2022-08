Paul Kram has face blindness, or prosopagnosia, and has difficulty recognizing people by looking at their faces alone. He has learned to remember people's secondary traits to identify them: height, stature, gait, body shape, voice. He says people often think he's arrogant because he doesn't acknowledge them when they talk.

This New York Times video shows people without prosopagnosia what it's like for Kram by turning photos of well-known people's faces upside down.