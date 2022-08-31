Dall·E's new outpainting feature extends images

Astonishing, alarming and as incoherent as ever, the AI's brush now fills in spaces beyond the original canvas, replicating the artist's style and subject.
DALL·E's Edit feature already enables changes within a generated or uploaded image — a capability known as Inpainting. Now, with Outpainting, users can extend the original image, creating large-scale images in any aspect ratio. Outpainting takes into account the image's existing visual elements — including shadows, reflections, and textures — to maintain the context of the original image.