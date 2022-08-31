Watch: Hawai'i wins 2022 Little League World Series via "mercy rule"

Outscoring opponents 60-5 over the course of a six game winning streak, Hawai'i (West Region) dominated the competition to win it's fourth Little League Baseball World Series title.
The final game ended in the 4th inning after Hawai'i triggered the "mercy rule", which states:
NOTE: (1) If the visiting team has a lead of fifteen (15) or ten (10) runs or more respectively, the home team must bat in its half of the inning. (2) The local league may adopt the option of not utilizing this rule.