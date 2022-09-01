Dungeons & Dragons sends a d20 die to space

To celebrate the release of their space-themed adventure setting, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, Wizards of the Coast/Dungeons & Dragons launched an iconic 20-sided RPG die into space.

Set to the tunes of the new Spelljams album, watch the epic journey of a little D20 as it takes flight in a 3D-printed Star Moth Spelljammer ship and sails through what can only be the Astral Sea. The launch took place in the California desert and the entire experience has been captured on camera – everything from the first dice roll to the last, ending with the D20 disappearing into the dark abyss of space, lost forever. Afterall, Wildspace is a dangerous place.