We finally have an official trailer the Winnie the Pooh horror movie

During this century, you're going to see a lot of classic characters slide into the public domain. It's already starting to happen, and it isn't going to slow down any time soon. For example, Superman is slated to enter the public domain in 2034. Warner Brothers will use some corporate wizardry to keep the Man of Steel perpetually in their portfolio, but the character- as he appears in Action Comics #1- will be open to the public.

When that fateful day occurs, fans worldwide will cook up a slew of bizarre adventures for Superman that could never happen in the official canon. However, no matter how off the wall those stories will be, nothing will compare to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Now that Winnie the Pooh is in the public domain, we can finally get the horror movie that Disney was too cowardly to make. Check out the trailer for the insane flick in the video linked above.